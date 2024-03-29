Forecast: Warmer and Sunny today!

Warm temperatures, mostly calm winds, and mostly sunny skies will make today the best weather day of the week! More clouds build in overnight. This will bring our next weather maker to our neighborhoods. Waking up to rain showers with our northern neighborhoods seeing some mixed precipitation. This will clear out before noon on Saturday.

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures remain normal in the mid to upper 40s as we are kicking off April

A couple systems could bring rain to Northeast Wisconsin early next week, mainly watching Monday and Tuesday.

Have a good weekend!