Friday: Highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies turning sunny into the afternoon. Calm northerly winds. Saturday: Temperatures in the near 40d degrees. Some sunshine. Southerly winds up to 10 mph.

Sunday: A bit cooler into the mid 30s and some snow across the neighborhoods.

Monday: Highs in the low 30s and sunny skies to start 2024!!

Tuesday: Highs in the upper 30s with sunny skies.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.