Forecast: Two weather-makers before Christmas Day

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:43 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 06:43:49-05

Today: Temperatures near 40 degrees. Calm northerly winds. Mostly sunny skies until lots of clouds build in overnight and stay through the end of the week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40. Easterly winds around 10 mph.
Friday: A low pressure system builds into Northeast Wisconsin bringing rain across the area. Warm, with highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies as we see a break in the rainfall. High temperatures near 45 degrees.
Sunday: Rain returns with a new weather system. Highs near 50 for Christmas Eve.
Monday: Rain lingers across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs near 50 - possibly setting a record high!

