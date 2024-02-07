Forecast: Tracking Thunderstorms for Tomorrow

Wednesday: Our temperatures rising into the mid 40s today. Mostly cloudy skies and fog throughout the day (you know the drill). Winds out of the southwest up to 10 mph.

Thursday: Highs into the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some thunderstorms. Moving across the area from the east starting mid-morning and continuing into the overnight hours.

Friday: Highs in the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: High temperatures in the upper 30s and some sunshine.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies and a chance for snowflakes. Highs near freezing.