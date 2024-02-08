Forecast: Tracking Thunder

Highs into the 50s for all neighborhoods today. The morning comes with isolated thundershowers in central Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy skies during the day. Later into the evening, we could see some non-serve thunderstorms moving across the area and continuing into the overnight hours. Cloudy skies linger overnight. Clouds remain for Friday as our temperatures remain above normal in the upper 40s. The same weather pattern sticks around into the weekend with minimal sunshine. Next week is more of the same but cooler temperatures in the mid 30s.