Forecast: Tracking the Winter Storm

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and mostly calm winds. Temperatures above normal in the mid 30s.

Tonight: Temperatures only fall into the low 30s as snow builds into Northeast Wisconsin from the south. Winter Storm Warning in effect.

Tuesday: Our first major snowfall of the season with very consistent snow all day. Snowfall amounts from 4-8 inches before Wednesday morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Very gusty winds from the northeast up to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Another snow system moves through Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Much cooler! Waking up in the single digits and daytime highs in the mid 20s.

Weekend: Another snow system could impact Northeast Wisconsin.