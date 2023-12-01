Forecast: Tracking a wintry mix early Sunday

With a system passing to our south, we should just see some cloudy skies tonight as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s under light northeast winds.

The cloudy to mostly cloudy weather sticks around this weekend starting off on Saturday as high temperatures rise into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

On early Sunday morning, another storm system moves in and this could bring some light snow or a rain snow mix depending on how quickly temperatures rise above freezing. A light amount of accumulation is possible but in either case, the snow or wintry mix will wrap up by the middle of the evening with perhaps a dusting to an inch of accumulation.

Game-time forecast looks quiet against the Chiefs. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with north winds around 5-10 mph and cloudy skies. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s.