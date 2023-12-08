Forecast: The warmest day of the month!

We see on average over the last 30 years only one 50 degree day in December. It is possible that today was that day but we can't leave out the possibility of another chance that it might happen again by the end of this month.

The warm weather does cool off moving into the weekend with a storm system moving into our area.

Tonight: Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with variable winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Rain showers are arriving early prior to sunrise, continuing into the early afternoon. Amounts around a quarter of an inch look very reasonable. High temperatures will rise into the lower 40s.

Sunday: Cooler air drops in with highs in the lower 30s.

We will see this pattern continue into the early week with highs remaining in the lower 30s until the end of the week which is when we will finally see a rebound with highs rising into the 40s.