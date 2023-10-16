FORECAST: The sun came back!

It sure feels great to get some blue skies finally after multiple cloudy days. With the pattern we are in, don't keep the hopes up that sunny weather will continue for many days however.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s to the lower 40s with a mixture of clouds and clear skies. Some areas could develop patchy frost if the clear skies last into most of the overnight.

Tuesday, it looks like some sun and clouds will mix in on and off with highs remaining a little cooler than normal, in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, highs are rising back into the lower 60s ahead of some rain showers. An approaching area of low pressure is going to move in late Wednesday evening and that will draw in the showers. Right now the daytime hours should remain dry.

On and off rain showers will persist into Thursday. Friday will be mostly dry, but some light rain showers could come in late in the evening and early overnight.

