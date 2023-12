Tuesday: Another warm day. (What's new?!) Temperatures near 50 to start off the day and falling into the low 40s this afternoon. Clouds remain throughout the day.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds from the Northwest around 10 mph.

Thursday: Temperatures in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.

Weekend: Temperatures in the mid 30s. Some sunshine.