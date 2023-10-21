Forecast: Sunny Sunday followed by lots of rain

A frost advisory is in effect tonight for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas with temperatures running the risk of falling into the mid or lower 30s tonight as skies clear from the rain showers during the day.

Sunshine will prevail for your Sunday, but it will still remain several degrees cooler than normal with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures are going to warm up for the first half of the week but it will be accompanied with on and off showers as the jet stream sets up right over the Midwest.

The warmest day will be Tuesday with highs around 70. The wettest day of the week is shaping up to be Thursday.

Later at the end of the weekend, there are signs of an early season snowfall somewhere in the plains or the Midwest. This shows that the change of the season is in the air!