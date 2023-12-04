Forecast: Sunny start to the week, chance of snow tonight

After some snow on Sunday, we have some sunshine returning today as high pressure brings in a brief visit. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s with a light west wind around 5 mph.

Tonight, we have a weak system moving through Wisconsin. Some light snow showers will accompany this system with possibly a dusting of snow as temperatures fall into the 20s. Right now it looks like a better chance of snow will occur south of Northeast Wisconsin but some areas in the far southern Fox Valley could get scraped by it.

A few flurries might stick around early Tuesday morning, otherwise we will have a dry and seasonally mild day with highs in the upper 30s and light winds.

The weather pattern will remain quiet for the work week with the warmest highs on Thursday and Friday as we climb into the lower to mid 40s with a mixture of sun and clouds.