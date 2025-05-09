Forecast: Sunny skies for Mother's Day

It is a cold start to our Friday as our temperatures are in the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the NBC 26 viewing area that expires at 8 am Friday morning.

After back-to-back days with gusty northeast winds, the winds will switch to the southwest on Friday, and temperatures will warm back up.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan.

Another cold front will move through tonight with a slight chance of a shower or storm. We are not expecting any impacts in our neighborhoods.

Gusty northeast winds will cool temperatures back down again on Saturday, we can expect temperatures to top out in the mid-60s.

Mother's Day will be beautiful. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week's highs will mainly be in the 80s, the first big taste of summer this year.

