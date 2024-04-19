Forecast: Sunny, but Colder

The sun returns but that doesn't mean warmer temperatures. Gusty winds from the west around 30 mph will make it feel even colder. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Friday night will also be dry with lows close to freezing.

Saturday, again, will be breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s!

Sunday will be milder. We can still expect breezy winds and cooler temperatures paired with sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next best chance of rain looks to be Monday night, possibly Tuesday as well. Starting Tuesday of next week our temperatures will be a little below average with highs in the low in the mid 50s