Forecast: Sunny and slightly cooler for your Sunday

High pressure continues to stick around in control of our weather this weekend with sunny skies persisting through our Sunday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as winds begin to shift out of the Northeast around 5-10 mph. Highs will be around the mid to upper 40s with the warmer values further inland.

Cloudy skies build in with areas having a hard time to see any sunshine on Monday. There will be a cold front that moves through early Tuesday morning. Some light rain showers are possible with the remaining part of the day looking dry.

Cooler temperatures move in afterwards with highs in the mid to upper 30s for Thanksgiving.

A developing area of low pressure on Friday into Saturday bears watching as temperatures fall into the lower 30s, we could see some snow accumulation in our area. Granted the system is still close to a week out so the forecast could easily change. Stay tuned!