Forecast: Sunny and seasonally warm conditions continue

Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 15:14:47-05

High temperatures rose into the upper 50s today with a full abundance of sunshine. It was the warmest day in a week for Northeast Wisconsin.

Tonight, clear skies and calm winds will lead to frost and freeze conditions as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s with calm to light southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny and mid 50s continue for your Tuesday with breezy southwest winds gusting to 25 mph.

We will get near 60 degrees on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and around 60s on Thursday. However, on Thursday evening, a cold front ends this warm streak. Highs will be back in the mid 40s by Friday and it appears Thanksgiving week will be chilly according to early indications. Highs might get down into the mid and upper 30s.

