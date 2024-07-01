Forecast: Sunny and Mild, for now

Even though we have seen plenty of sunshine the last couple days, our highs haven't felt like late June.

Today will be sunny and mild. Our neighborhood highs will only be in the mid to low 70s. Tomorrow is even colder with some neighborhoods only in the upper 60s!

We can expect rain and thunderstorms Tuesday morning, mostly cloudy during the day, and more rain and thunderstorms later into the evening.

Over an inch of rain is expected, this is not needed after all of Northeast Wisconsin saw above average rainfall totals in June.

Sun returns for Wednesday.

Thursday, July 4th, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s! There is a chance for rain showers Thursday night. We will keep a close eye on firework forecasts.

This weekend is mild with highs in the 80s.