There were a couple of rain showers early this morning due to an area of low pressure north of us. Tuesday comes with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 50s. More sunshine and above normal temperatures for us on Wednesday as well.

Our next weather maker comes in the form of widespread rain Thursday afternoon. This will last all night and into Friday morning, with breezy winds. Sunshine returns Friday afternoon.

A mild weekend with high pressure and highs in the mid 60s.