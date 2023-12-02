FORECAST: Sunday snow before the Packers game

Sunny skies thickened up as we moved into the afternoon but it didn't stop temperatures from rising into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. While this did indeed melt more snow and ice, we will see more accumulation starting tomorrow morning.

Cloudy skies will develop tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. Snow will move into our area after 4 am. Snow will wrap up after 3 pm with just a few flurries possible lingering until around 5-6 pm. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s so the snow that falls in the morning will begin to melt in the afternoon. Accumulations will total a half inch to two inches for most of the viewing area. Locations closer to Iron Mountain will likely see around a dusting to half inch.

Kick off temperatures will be around 33-35 degrees, dropping to around 30 by the end of the game. Winds will turn to the north and northwest at 5-10 mph.

We have sunny and upper 30s to start Monday with winds shifting to the southwest around 5-10 mph.

There will be another chance of snow showers Monday night with a light dusting to an inch possible once again.

Dry weather then sticks around for the day Tuesday through Friday.