Forecast: Summer warmth returns for this weekend

After some continuous gloomy on and off rain filled weather from a very slow-moving area of low pressure, we are flipping the table around here for the next few days.

High pressure is building in and will provide a stretch of dry and well above average warmth across our area heading into this weekend and early next week.

Today, some patchy fog early will quickly erode with high temperatures will rise into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and light southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.

This weekend, high temperatures will be in the lower to possibly mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days, however some isolated showers or storms may pop up late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunny and dry weather continues Monday through Wednesday before a cold front shuts down this summer warmth on Thursday.