Forecast: Storms Rolling Through Tonight

7 day forecast across Northeast Wisconsin
Posted at 9:20 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 10:20:54-04

A sunny and comfortable day welcomes us this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from Lake Michigan.

Tonight, we are tracking a cold front that will bring some showers and storms to our area. Some of the storms will have some heavy downpours. Around a quarter to half inch are possible.

Gusty winds pick up from the north on the back side of the front. This will drop temperatures in the lower 70s on Tuesday. A few sprinkles will pop up during the afternoon and evening.

While we have a cool down, get ready for a warm up because temperatures are back in the upper 80s to 90 degrees going into the Labor Day Weekend.

