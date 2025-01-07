Forecast: Still sunny and brisk

The weather will remain quiet for the next 3-4 days. Sky conditions will range from sunny to cloudy & a few flurries are possible.

Our next "big" weathermaker arrives on Friday with the chance for some snow. However, it's still too early to tell if accumulating snow is headed to our neighborhood

Temps will remain below normal.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. A few flurries.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Flurry?

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: a chance for some light snow.

Saturday: sun & clouds.

Sunday: a chance for some light snow.

