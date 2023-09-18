Forecast: Start of Autumn Welcomes Summer Warmth

Today was the 7th day that we had highs temperatures in the 60s this month and while the 60s are expected to arrive normally, it is a bit early to see them right now. That being said, get ready for some warmer weather to return as he move into the end of the work week.

Tonight, with clearing skies, temperatures will fall off into the the upper 40s and lower 50s with a light to calm wind from the southeast. We also have the potential for some northern lights! If you look north tonight away from city lights, the sky could be filled with greens, blues, and reds. Give your eyes some time to adjust to the light as well.

Sun and clouds will mix in throughout out Tuesday with highs temperatures a few degrees warmer in the upper 60s to near 70. Light winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The warmest weather of the week builds in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The dry weather continues into the weekend but get ready for a chance of rain to return Sunday potentially right in time for the home opener of the Packers.