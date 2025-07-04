Forecast: Stars, stripes, and storms?

Hey! Happy 4th of July!

We are truly in the heart of summer; most neighborhoods have spent the last week in the 80s.

It is heating up into the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday! Dew points in the 60s & 70s. You can expect feels like temperatures to reach the 90s this weekend. Thunderstorms are possible on Friday but look to clear out in time for fireworks Friday night. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but a front will sweep through and bring thunderstorms late Saturday. Highs are in the low 80s with a chance for storms on Sunday.

