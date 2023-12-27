Forecast: Some rain overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds from the Northwest around 10 mph. Clouds and rain build in overnight. Some neighborhoods towards central Wisconsin could see some snowflakes.

Thursday: Rain showers linger through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 40s. Northerly winds gust to 20 mph.

Friday: Highs near 40. Partly cloudy skies.

Weekend: Temperatures in the mid 30s. Some sunshine.

Monday: Highs in the low 30s and sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 30s with sunny skies.