Forecast: Snow Stopping, Wind Continues

Today: Waking up to more fresh snow. Give yourself 15-20 mins to shovel your car out! Breezy winds will bring blowing and drifting snow, even after the snow stops. Winds remaining around 15-25 mph today. High temperatures near 20 degrees. Winter Weather Advisory expires at 3 pm.

Sunday: Snow tapering off and bringing in frigid air. Highs in the single digits. Sunday morning could bring our first subzero temperatures of the year (and season). Westerly winds around 10-20 mph. Dangerous wind chills expected.

Monday: Frigid!!! High temperatures barely climbing above zero and dangerous wind chills. Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: High temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows falling well below 0. Mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Still very cold with highs below normal and clear skies. Snow possible overnight.

Thursday: Still very cold with highs near 10 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Light snow possible overnight.