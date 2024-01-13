Watch Now
Forecast: Snow Stopping, Wind Continues

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 08:39:58-05

Today: Waking up to more fresh snow. Give yourself 15-20 mins to shovel your car out! Breezy winds will bring blowing and drifting snow, even after the snow stops. Winds remaining around 15-25 mph today. High temperatures near 20 degrees. Winter Weather Advisory expires at 3 pm.

Sunday: Snow tapering off and bringing in frigid air. Highs in the single digits. Sunday morning could bring our first subzero temperatures of the year (and season). Westerly winds around 10-20 mph. Dangerous wind chills expected.

Monday: Frigid!!! High temperatures barely climbing above zero and dangerous wind chills. Mostly sunny.
Tuesday: High temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows falling well below 0. Mostly sunny.
Wednesday: Still very cold with highs below normal and clear skies. Snow possible overnight.
Thursday: Still very cold with highs near 10 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Light snow possible overnight.

