Forecast: Smoke Lingers

We can expect gusty NE winds on Tuesday. Highs will be running 5-10 degrees cooler than today, Lots of 50s & 60s.

A few showers popped up south of Oshkosh this afternoon & those will slowly push off to the south.

Hazy skies produced by wildfires in Northern Canada & their associated smoke overspread Wisconsin last night. Air Quality levels dropped at the surface yesterday & that could continue on/off the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Breezy & seasonable. Hazy sun.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm & much warmer.