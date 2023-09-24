Forecast: Slow moving system keeps the chance of rain

A dislodged area of low pressure will keep the showers in the forecast with the east and southeast wind flow for the next few days before a big warm up moves in for next weekend.

Tonight: A few showers are possible, especially further west of the Fox Valley. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Monday: Highs climb into the lower 70s with an east winds. A few showers are possible.

Tuesday: A little cooler with the first half of the day possibly remaining quiet, but the afternoon and evening seeing some scattered rain showers. Highs will remain in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: It looks like this will be the last day of rain showers for the time being. Highs will remain in the upper 60s.

By the weekend, it looks like we could see lower 80s for high temperatures.