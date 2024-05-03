Forecast: Say Goodbye to April Showers!

After a couple of rain showers moved through early this morning, we are finally expecting a day without rain showers! Our temperatures will be in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine! What a great weather day for a Friday!

More sunshine into Saturday but expect a line of showers/thunderstorms to move through neighborhoods in Northeast Wisconsin in the afternoon. We are not expecting severe weather.

Temperatures near 70 and sunny again on Sunday! Still mild on Monday.

Lots of 70s and rain chances into next week.