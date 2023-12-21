Forecast: Reindeer or Rain-deer?

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40. Easterly winds around 10 mph.
Friday: A low pressure system builds into Northeast Wisconsin bringing rain across the area. Warm, with highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies as we see a break in the rainfall. High temperatures near 45 degrees.
Sunday: Rain returns with a new weather system. Highs near 50 for Christmas Eve.
Monday: Rain lingers across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs near 50 - possibly setting a record high!
Posted at 5:36 AM, Dec 21, 2023
