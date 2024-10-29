Watch Now
Forecast: Record high temperatures for all!

Over the next 2 days many of us will see the latest 80-degree temp on record. The current record is October 23, 1899.

Tuesday & Wednesday expect 70s & 80s. Record highs are likely both days.
A cold front will produce some much needed rain late Wednesday & usher in much cooler weather for Halloween

Tuesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds.
Wednesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds. Rain & thunderstorms late.
Halloween: Gusty winds & much cooler. Rain showers.
Friday: Sun & clouds & seasonable.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds & showers on Sunday.

Drought conditions continue.

