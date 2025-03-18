Forecast: Ready for another storm?

Yesterday was pretty nice with temperatures reaching 50 degrees. Today we can expect similar temperatures. However, more clouds and gusty northerly winds will make it feel cooler.

By Wednesday we are anticipating the next spring storm. This will bring cooler temperatures; highs will fall below normal. All of our neighborhoods will start with rain showers. This will start sometime in the early morning hours. By midday, we are expecting heavy rain showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather is low.

Later in the day, we start to see the rain transition over to snow. There is a good chance for a few inches of snow. There are some unknowns as far as where the heaviest snow band sets up. Somewhere in Wisconsin is looking at 6+" of snow.

Sunny skies and 40s are back for Thursday. Friday will reach 50 degrees. Sunny and mild for Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week there will be another large spring storm. We'll give you the latest track and forecast.

