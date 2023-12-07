Forecast: Reaching the 50s before a weekend cooldown

Southerly winds will help us climb to high temperatures more than 15 degrees above normal for our Friday but cooler and a wet start to the weekend is shortly behind.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies and highs into the low 50s. Well above normal but not breaking any records.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Temperatures in the lower 40s. some light snow possible in the back side of the rain.
Sunday: Highs in the low 30s and a chance of snow flurries.
Monday: Highs return to normal in the lower to mid 30s, mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday: Highs in the lower to mid 30s, mostly sunny skies.
No major storms systems are in the current forecast.