Forecast: Reaching the 50s before a weekend cooldown

Posted at 2:57 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Southerly winds will help us climb to high temperatures more than 15 degrees above normal for our Friday but cooler and a wet start to the weekend is shortly behind.

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies and highs into the low 50s. Well above normal but not breaking any records.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Temperatures in the lower 40s. some light snow possible in the back side of the rain.

Sunday: Highs in the low 30s and a chance of snow flurries.

Monday: Highs return to normal in the lower to mid 30s, mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs in the lower to mid 30s, mostly sunny skies.

No major storms systems are in the current forecast.

