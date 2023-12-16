FORECAST: Rainy end to our Saturday

An area of low pressure brought the clouds and then the rain to Northeast Wisconsin this evening. Rain showers will continue on and off through the overnight and tomorrow morning with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to near 40.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s with west winds picking up around 10-15 mph. We will see another weak system move in late Sunday night with a chance of some snow showers which could result in some minor accumulation around a dusting or so.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s on Monday with highs getting near or above freezing on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

The 40s do push back after the brief cool down by the middle or end of the week.