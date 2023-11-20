Forecast: Rain with a chance of snow flakes

A low pressure will move across the southern Great Lakes tonight into tomorrow morning, we will be on the northern section of this system, providing a chance of rain and possibly some wet snow flakes. Accumulations are not expected at this time.

Tonight, lows in the mid 30s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Mainly rain showers with a wintry mix possible.

Tuesday: The sun starts to peak out as the system pulls out, temperatures will rise into the lower and mid 40s with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Temperatures fall into the upper 30s with sun and clouds.

We will see an extended period of below average highs for this time of year with mid 30s in the forecast when our normal highs by the weekend should be in the upper 30s.