Forecast: Rain is here to stay!

Rain is here to stay!

Lauren's Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Yesterday was the the 4th straight day with highs in the 80s.
Today looks to be different.
Widespread rain & much cooler weather returns on Thursday & Friday as an area of low pressure tracks right over the state.
1-2" of rain is possible across N.E.W. with a small chance of severe weather.
We will also see gusty SE winds.

