Forecast: Rain is here to stay!

Yesterday was the the 4th straight day with highs in the 80s.
Today looks to be different.
Widespread rain & much cooler weather returns on Thursday & Friday as an area of low pressure tracks right over the state.
1-2" of rain is possible across N.E.W. with a small chance of severe weather.
We will also see gusty SE winds.
