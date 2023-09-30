Forecast: Rain for some Saturday but how about Sunday?

A slowly degrading line of showers and thunderstorms took its time to break apart and ended up getting some areas rainfall along and north of Highway 29. This all stems from a warm front that is moving into the U.P.

We will still have some isolated showers and storms for the northern half of the area in the forecast overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

The warm front will move further north on Sunday and that will end any rainfall risk for us and also warm the area up into the lower to mid 80s with a south breeze and highs in the mid 80s.

The well above average warmth will continue for the next few days but it will eventually come to an end with a cold front that moves into our area Wednesday afternoon. Some showers and isolated storms are possible.

Behind the front, get ready for some cooler weather with highs in the 50s possibly by next weekend.