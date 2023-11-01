Forecast: Please say no more snow!

Wednesday: Highs temperatures near 40. Mostly sunny skies. Winds from the southwest around 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Another frigid night with lows in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy skies and winds SW 5-10

Thursday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s.

Weekend: Chance for rain showers and highs close to normal in the 50s. Don't forget to turn back your clock!

Monday: Temps in the upper 40s. Rain likely

Tuesday: Temps in the mid 40s. Chance of rain showers

