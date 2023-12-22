Forecast: No hope for a White Christmas

Friday: A low pressure system builds into Northeast Wisconsin bringing rain across the area. Warm, with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies as we see a break in the rainfall. High temperatures near 45 degrees.

Sunday: Rain returns with a new weather system. Highs near 50 for Christmas Eve - possibly setting a record high!

Monday: Rain lingers across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs near 50 - possibly setting a record high!

Tuesday: More rain with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: The sun should peak out. Highs in the low 40s.

