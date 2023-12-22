Watch Now
Forecast: No hope for a White Christmas

Posted at 5:29 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 06:29:58-05

Friday: A low pressure system builds into Northeast Wisconsin bringing rain across the area. Warm, with highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies as we see a break in the rainfall. High temperatures near 45 degrees.
Sunday: Rain returns with a new weather system. Highs near 50 for Christmas Eve - possibly setting a record high!
Monday: Rain lingers across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs near 50 - possibly setting a record high!
Tuesday: More rain with highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: The sun should peak out. Highs in the low 40s.

