Forecast: No hope for a White Christmas

Friday: A low pressure system builds into Northeast Wisconsin bringing rain across the area. Warm, with highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies as we see a break in the rainfall. High temperatures near 45 degrees.
Sunday: Rain returns with a new weather system. Highs near 50 for Christmas Eve - possibly setting a record high!
Monday: Rain lingers across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs near 50 - possibly setting a record high!
Tuesday: More rain with highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: The sun should peak out. Highs in the low 40s.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 06:29:58-05
Friday: A low pressure system builds into Northeast Wisconsin bringing rain across the area. Warm, with highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.