Monday: Sunny and breezy! High temperatures in the low 30s. Winds out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A few more clouds across the area. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Weekend: Chances for some snow with our temperatures in the low 30s.