Forecast: New Day, Same Weather System

A low pressure system continues to affect our area with areas of rain and wind. A lot of NE Wisconsin really needs this rainfall as a large portion of our area is registering either "Abnormally Dry" or "Moderate Drought" conditions per the National Drought Monitor. We can expect another ¼ inch of rain today.

Eventually seeing the sun return tomorrow. This comes with much cooler temperatures into the upper 30s. Warming up through the end of the week to above normal temperatures.

Tracking a couple chances of rain through the end of the month.