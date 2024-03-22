Forecast: MORE Snow??

Waking up to a winter wonderland this morning with 2-3 inches of snow on the ground across all neighborhoods. We will continue to see snow fall though out the day.

Temperatures in the low 30s and winds from the Southeast as the low-pressure system moves off to our East.

Clear skies on Saturday with temperatures in the low 30s.

Our next weathermaker system moves into Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday. This system is different, as its coming from Colorado and has a bit more moisture with it. We expect snow to begin on Sunday afternoon and switch over to rain Monday morning. The system continues to bring moisture to our neighborhoods on Tuesday. Temperatures are warmer next week, into the mid 40s.

Sun returns Wednesday and Thursday.

