Forecast: More chill in the air!

As we continue to be sandwiched between a cut off low pressure to our northeast and a strong Canadian high pressure to our North, the winds will continue to draw cooler air from our northerly neighbors during the next few days. This means the 50s are lingering for the time being.

Some areas of frost developed last night in the Northwoods, but we have a larger area of frost in the forecast tonight. All of Northeast Wisconsin is under frost advisories. Temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 30s which will develop frost conditions for us. Any summer plants that you want to keep growing for as long as possible should be brought inside or covered tonight to prevent any damage.

We will see cool weather Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s. Another chance of frost could develop once again Wednesday morning. We will climb into the upper 50s on Wednesday afternoon and once again on Thursday.

There is still some rain in the forecast Friday as a strong fall storm arrives. Right now we have some differences in the track of this low. If it moves further north, expect more rain. If it tracks further south, less rain and better viewing weather for Friday night lights.