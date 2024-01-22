Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mild Temps and Some Precipitation

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 06:30:17-05

After spending 9 days below normal, a much warmer week is in store for us.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures above normal in the low 30s. Southwesterly winds gust up to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Waking up to some freezing drizzle, mixed precipitation continues through the day. Highs near 35 degrees.
Wednesday: Cloudy with mixed precipitation later into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 30s
Thursday: Mixed precipitation is possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.