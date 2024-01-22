Forecast: Mild Temps and Some Precipitation

After spending 9 days below normal, a much warmer week is in store for us.
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures above normal in the low 30s. Southwesterly winds gust up to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Waking up to some freezing drizzle, mixed precipitation continues through the day. Highs near 35 degrees.
Wednesday: Cloudy with mixed precipitation later into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 30s
Thursday: Mixed precipitation is possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40.