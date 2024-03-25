Forecast: Lots of Rain for All Neighborhoods

A low-pressure system is still lingering south of Wisconsin this morning. This is continuing to bring snow across the Northwoods and rain to other neighborhoods today. With our temperatures near normal in the mid 40s, this will all fall as rain.

Since the pressure system remains south, we can expect gusty southerly winds throughout the next couple of days. Rain continues overnight and into Tuesday. When the system leaves our region, we could see an inch of rain!

The sun will return Wednesday -Friday!

Mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds this weekend.

