FORECAST: Light snow tonight, cooler temperatures begin the week

A cold front is going to bring some light snow showers to the area tonight with some dusting to a half inch of snow possible.

Temperatures on Monday will remain near or below freezing with breezy northwest winds around 15-25 mph making wind chills feel between 10-15 degrees.

Temperatures drop into the lower teens Monday night into early Tuesday morning. We will see highs around 32-35 Tuesday afternoon.

A rebound to warm weather is back as we head into the Christmas holiday. The likelihood of a white Christmas looks very grim.