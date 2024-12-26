Forecast: I hate to rein on your parade.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for many of our neighborhoods. This expires at noon. The main impacts are freezing drizzle and freezing fog. This has the potential to cause slick roadways. There will be small amounts of ice accumulating on untreated surfaces.

Expect areas of fog and chances continue into Saturday morning. The fog has the potential to become dense with visibilities dropping to a quarter mile or less.

Our high temperatures are above normal, in the upper 30s today and 40s this weekend! Say goodbye to the snow!

While most of our precipitation is only drizzle today, we will see rain overnight and into Friday.

