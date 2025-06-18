Forecast: Humid with a chance for thunder

Meteorological Summer started on the first of June while Astronomical Summer starts this Friday. Highs stay above normal as we look at the next week. Dew points will be in the mid 60s (and above) making it feel humid and muggy.

Today was a bit cooler, but our highs were still above average. We saw cloudy skies and some rain showers. There is a chance we will have some pop-up thunderstorms tonight. There is no risk for severe weather.

Thursday our highs will again be in the 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The Storm Prediction center has our neighborhoods in a marginal risk again on Thursday. This means a few storms could be strong or severe as we go into the evening.

Temperatures are still above normal on Friday and once again tracking the chance for thunderstorms. The storm chances last into Saturday morning.

We look to hit our first 90 degree day this weekend. We are expecting temperatures are far above normal and high dew points. This will bring our heat indices into the triple digits. Stay safe and hydrated this weekend.

