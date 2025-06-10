Forecast: How many more rainy days?

We had showers and thunderstorms on Monday keeping our highs in the low 60s. That is 10-15 degrees below average!

We are waking up to cloudy skies and a few stray showers. We can expect sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid 70s today. Wednesday will be our best day of the week. We can expect highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Roller coaster temperatures continue. We will be in the low 70s and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. We are going to end the work week with heavy rain. A few models suggest we could see over an inch of rain with that system. NBC 26 will have the latest forecasts as we continue throughout the week.

Rain chances continue into Saturday morning and highs will be below normal.

