Forecast: How Long Do We Stay Cool For?

A cool air mass has taken control over the Upper Midwest this weekend with some breezy northeast winds. We will see the winds subside drastically tonight as the high pressure moves overhead.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 70s with northeast winds around 5 mph.

Monday temperatures get into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

There could be some isolated showers as a weak cold front moves in Late Monday or early Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will remain around the upper 70s.

A cool down returns on Wednesday before we climb back up into the mid 80s by the beginning of Labor Day Weekend.